Amritsar, December 25: A long-standing dispute over money took a violent turn in Punjab’s Batala after a man allegedly shot his friend during an argument over a loan that had remained unpaid for over two decades. The incident occurred in Gokuwal village and was captured on a mobile phone camera, the footage of which has since surfaced.

According to police, Rajinder Singh, a resident of Amritsar, was shot during a heated confrontation with Paramjit Singh Sandhu, from whom he was demanding the return of INR 5 lakh. The shooting reportedly took place outside Paramjit's house after an argument between the two families escalated.

Man Shoots Friend Over Unpaid Loan

Loan Given in 2003, Repayment Delayed for Years

Police said Rajinder Singh had given INR 5 lakh to Paramjit Singh Sandhu in 2003 to help him meet personal and household expenses. Over the years, Rajinder repeatedly asked for his money back, but Paramjit allegedly kept delaying the repayment. Eventually, Paramjit is said to have stopped responding to calls and messages altogether.

Frustrated by the prolonged delay, Rajinder decided to confront Paramjit in person. He went to Paramjit’s residence along with his wife and driver to demand the return of the loan.

Argument Escalates Into Gunfire

Eyewitnesses told police that an argument broke out between members of both families soon after Rajinder arrived at the house. The verbal altercation quickly intensified, creating a tense situation. During the confrontation, Paramjit allegedly picked up a 315-bore rifle and fired at Rajinder Singh.

The video footage shows a woman arguing with Rajinder when Paramjit suddenly appears from behind her and opens fire. Rajinder was reportedly shot twice.

Victim Hospitalised, Case Registered

After the shooting, Rajinder Singh was rushed to a hospital by his driver. Doctors said he sustained a gunshot injury to his right leg and is currently undergoing treatment.

Police have registered a case in connection with the incident and said further investigation is underway. Officials are examining the video evidence and recording statements of witnesses to establish the sequence of events and determine the exact circumstances leading to the shooting.

