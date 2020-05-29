Bejan Daruwalla Dies at 89 After Battling Coronavirus, Gujarat CM Condoles Demise of Astrologer

File image of Bejan Daruwalla | (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ahmedabad, May 29: Renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla died at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday, after a brief battle against the novel coronavirus. The 89-year-old's demise was confirmed by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. The CM prayed for his soul and expressed sorrow over his death. Gujarat BJP Member Dr Aditya Upadhyay, Former Minister Madhubhai Thakore's Wife Die of COVID-19 in Ahmedabad.

Daruwalla, a practicing Zoroastrian and also a Ganesha devotee, rose as one of the most celebrated astrologers in the nation. He drew unprecedented following from all parts of world, with his predictions being highly valued by scores in the stock markets as well.

"Saddened by the demise of renowned Astrologer Shri Bejan Daruwalla. I pray for the departed soul. My condolences. Om Shanti... (sic)," Vijay Rupani tweeted on Friday, shortly after the death of Daruwalla.

See Vijay Rupani's Tweet

Saddened by the demise of renowned Astrologer Shri Bejan Daruwalla. I pray for the departed soul. My condolences. Om Shanti... — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) May 29, 2020

Daruwalla was admitted to hospital earlier this month after he developed a lung infection, suffered from low-circulation of oxygen in body and showed symptoms akin of pneumonia. Reports earlier this week claimed that he was suffering from coronavirus.