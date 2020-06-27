Bengaluru, June 27: As Bengaluru limped back to normalcy, the Benguluru Police has warned shops, malls, banks, hotels, offices and establishments to ensure all precautions are taken and mask wearing is implemented among other safety norms. Taking to Twitter, Bhaskar Rao, the Commissioner of Police of Bengaluru City, issued a warning saying that if people fail to wear face masks and violate social distancing norms, Bengaluru City Police will take a legal action against them. Unlock 1: Karnataka Govt Issues Guidelines for Reopening Mosques, Churches.

"Shops, Malls, Banks, Hotels, Offices and Establishments. All of you are already aware of precautions to be taken. If you do not implement mask wearing and ensure safe distance, City Police will raid and initiate legal action, this has already started, it’s is in Public Interest, Bhaskar Rao tweeted.

Here's the tweet by Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao:

Shops,Malls,Banks,Hotels,Offices,and Establishments.All of you are already aware of precautions to be taken.If you do not implement mask wearing and ensure safe distance,CityPolice will raid and initiate legal action, this has already started,it’s is in Public Interest. — Bhaskar Rao IPS (@deepolice12) June 27, 2020

Shopping malls, hotels, offices threw open their doors to people after nearly three months of remaining closed due to the nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that all efforts would be made to control the spread of coronavirus in the city and there will be no fresh lockdown. He asserted that improving economic situation of the state is also equally important.

