We have seen enough of sci-fi action movies and scenes of men flying around in jet pack engaging in combat while at it. The LA airport was stunned to get a call about an unknown man seen flying with the help of a jetpack at an altitude of 3,000 feet above the ground. And you thought we have had enough of apocalyptic sci-fi action scenes this year? Not one but two different pilots reported on seeing a man flying in the sky near the LA International Airport. The incident took place on Sunday evening and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is now looking into the matter. Jetpack Suit Testing Successfully Done By British Inventor Richard Browning Over Water: Watch 'Iron Man' Video.

An American Airlines flight pilot was the first one to report on a "guy in a jetpack". As per the audio of pilot of American Airlines flight 1997 from Philadelphia told air traffic controllers, "Tower, American 1997 - we just passed a guy in a jetpack." The pilot said the culprit was about 300 yards to the plane's left while it was about to land. Within a minute, a pilot of JetBlue Flight 23 also reported on seeing a man flying nearby. "We just saw the guy passing by us in the jetpack," the SkyWest pilot told controllers.

The Federal Aviation Administration is also looking into the incident. They have also alerted local law enforcement to look into these reports. The authorities have not yet found any suspect with a jetpack or who or what came close to the plane remains a mystery. An investigation is underway. As reported by ABC News, the FAA agency said that such sightings have increased dramatically in the past two months. It is in fact, illegal for a man to fly within the space of commercial airline or airspace. It can prove dangerous for not just the man flying but also affect the landing of the aircraft.

