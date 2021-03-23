New Delhi, March 23: In another incident of theft in Delhi, a gang of thieves used a brick to smash a man's leg with an aim to kill him after they robbed his phone. Reports inform that robbers had planned to rob the mobile phone of a 21-year-old pharmaceutical firm employee for which they attacked him with a brick while he was walking home from work in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar. The Delhi police arresting the two suspects on Monday.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the victim suffered a fractured leg after being hit by the brick. The victim, identified as Akash Mishra, was unable to resist the robbery but managed to note the details of the bike that were used by the suspects. Mishra managed to note down the model, colour and last four registration digits of the motorcycle used by the robbers. Man Who Robbed Woman at ATM Returns Her Money After Seeing Zero Balance (Watch Video).

The report adds that two robbers approached Mishra with a brick and thrashed him until he fell on the road. Soon after the incident was reported, the cops launched a probe to nab the culprits and managed to arrest of the two suspects. Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (south) said that the cops have recovered the phone, the gym bag, and tiffin box that the victim was robbed of.

