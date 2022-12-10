Bengaluru, December 10: Crimes against woman refuse to stop despite steps being taken by the law authorities. In another case of violence against woman, a 34-year-old software engineer woman from Sampigehalli, Thanisandra Main Road, accused her husband of forcing her to sleep with his friends and blackmailing her by making sex videos of them. The 36-year-old husband, who is also a techie, has been arrested.

TOI reported that the husband would assault the woman for refusing to have sex with other men. She was forced to sleep with two of his friends and he recorded their acts on his mobile phone. When she sought a divorce, he threatened to upload the videos on social media, she told police. Chennai Shocker: Man Stabs Wife for Uploading Videos of Her Performing on Songs With Other Men on Social Media; Arrested

The couple had gotten married in April 2011 and have a son.

According to the FIR registered by Sampigehalli police. The accused, who is addicted to alcohol and drugs, allegedly forced the woman's sister to have sex with him. Mumbai Shocker: Husband Tries To Kill Wife by Forcibly Feeding Her Juice Laced With Poison in Dombivali, Arrested

The woman alleged that her husband would beat her up in an inebriated condition. As the situation worsened, she decided to divorce him. Angry with this he is now threatening to share the videos and pictures on social media,the woman alleged.

She said the man is addicted to ganja and had grown two saplings in a flower pot inside their house. Police have seized the plants.

