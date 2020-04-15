BEST Employee Succumbs to Coronavirus As Death Toll Surges to 178 in Mumbai

BEST Bus| File Image | (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai, April 15: The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply & Transport (BEST) on Wednesday informed about the death of one of its employee due to coronavirus. BEST added that the employee was a resident of Tilak Nagar area of Mumbai and was admitted at a hospital since April 3, 2020.

Issing the statement, BEST said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "An employee of Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply & Transport (BEST) has lost his life due to COVID-19. He was a resident of Tilak Nagar area of Mumbai & was admitted at a hospital since 3rd April." Coronavirus Cases Spike by 1,076 in India in Past 24 Hours, Toll Crosses 11,400, Death Count 377.

An employee of Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply & Transport (BEST) has lost his life due to #COVID19. He was a resident of Tilak Nagar area of Mumbai & was admitted at a hospital since 3rd April: Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply & Transport #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2020

Earlier, five more persons tested positive to coronavirus in Dharavi, taking the total number of such cases in Mumbai's slum area to 60, a senior civic official said on Wednesday. Maharashtra is one of the worst affected states in the coronavirus pandemic. The number of coronavirus positive cases in the state rose to 2,687 and 178 people have died.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases in India spiked by over 1,000 in the past 24 hours, taking the overall toll above the 11,400-mark. As per the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday, the number of active COVID-19 infections in the nation stood at 9,756. A total of 1,306 patients have been discharged or cured, whereas, the death count stands at 377.