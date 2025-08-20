Patna, August 20: The Bihar Revenue and Land Reforms Department has launched a major “Rajswa Maha Abhiyan” (Revenue Mega Campaign) from August 16 across the state to update, correct, and digitise land records, ensuring transparency and easy access for citizens. The initiative aims to eliminate errors in land documents, transfer ancestral properties to rightful heirs, and provide landowners with their updated jamabandi (land ownership records) at their doorstep.

According to officials, special focus is being given to lands still registered under deceased ancestors’ names. In such cases, fresh jamabandi records will be created in the names of legal heirs, with inheritance details updated in the Register-II. Future land tax receipts will also be issued in their names. Where land is held jointly, new jamabandi records will be prepared based on mutual agreements, registered partitions, or court orders. Bihar Bhumi Survey: Land Survey Underway; Know Process, List of Documents and Steps To Apply Online for Land Survey.

Authorities have clarified that the campaign is not limited to correcting names, account numbers, plot numbers, or land area details but extends to complete digitization of all records. Once digitised, landowners will benefit from hassle-free access to bank loans, compensation, government schemes, and property transactions. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Lays Foundation Stone for INR 264 Crore Tibbi College Hospital in Patna.

The campaign is being carried out through camps in every halka (local revenue unit), with two camps organized per area. In Sitki Anchal alone, 57 villages have been included. By August 18, officials had already distributed over 87,000 jamabandi copies, with more than 15 lakh records identified for correction across the district.

Officials stressed that heirs no longer need to run between circle and district offices or pay bribes to correct records. Instead, updated land documents will be delivered directly to their homes. The campaign, running until October 30, is expected to reduce land disputes and empower farmers with rightful ownership under a transparent digital system, strengthening the Digital India Mission.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2025 08:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).