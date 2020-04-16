Bihar: Locals in East Champaran Attack Police, Medical Team Sent to Spread Awareness on Coronavirus; 5 Cops, 1 Healthcare Worker Injured

Locals in Bihar Attack Police, Medical Team (Photo Credits: ANI)

Patna, April 16: In a shocking incident, locals of a village in Bihar attacked a medical team and Police who went there to make them aware of the infection and the dangers that COVID-19 posed. The team had visited the village in Harsiddhi block to create awareness about the deadly disease and urge villagers to follow lockdown guidelines and social distancing. According to details by Police, several complaints that people in that village were defying social distancing and lockdown norms were received in the last few days, prompting authorities to pay a visit there.

According to SDO Dhirendra Mishra, one health care worker and 5 security personnel were injured in the attack, thus raising concerns over their safety and prompting warnings by authorities. Block Development Officer (BDO) along with a medical team and Police went there to create awareness on coronavirus among them, but the villagers didn't listen and became violent. "We rescued everyone from there but a health official & 5 police personnel were injured: Police", he added. Doctors and Nurses Testing and Treating COVID-19 Patients Attacked by Mobs in Delhi, Indore and Other Cities, Shocking Videos and Reports of Stone Pelting, Spitting on Healthcare Workers Emerge.

So, Block Development Officer (BDO) along with a medical team&Police went there to create awareness on #COVID19 among them. But they didn't listen & became violent. We rescued everyone from there but a health official & 5 police personnel were injured: Police (15.4) #Bihar https://t.co/MjHRbXdER2 — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2020

As the country battles COVID-19 pandemic, sporadic attacks on doctors, social workers and police personnel have surfaced. Earlier this month, a team of healthcare workers was attacked and held hostage inside a house in Wathora of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district. Reports inform that the team had visited the area to screen locals for COVID-19. AIIMS Bhopal Resident Doctors Allege Abusive Behaviour & Physical Assault by Policemen.

In Bihar, as many as 70 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported. The state has witnessed one death, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In India, the number of COVID-19 cases increased to 11,933 on Wednesday while the death toll rose to 392 in India on April 15.