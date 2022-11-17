New Delhi, November 17: The NCW has sought revoking the medical license of doctors who reportedly conducted a surgery without giving anaesthesia to women at a Bihar hospital.

According to media reports, around 24 women who had opted for tubectomy at two state-run public health centres in Bihar's Khagaria district over the weekend were allegedly made to undergo the surgical procedure to prevent pregnancy without anaesthesia. California Mom Claims Doctors Performed C-Section Without Anaesthesia & Offered 25 Dollar Gift Card as an Apology.

National Commission for Women's Tweet

NCW has taken cognizance. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to Bihar CS to take strict action against the NGOs, doctors & all those involved. NCW has asked that the doctors' registrations be revoked for medical negligence & not following due procedure. https://t.co/IwwDqEP2eI — NCW (@NCWIndia) November 17, 2022

Taking cognisance, National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Bihar chief secretary to take strict action against the NGOs, doctors and all those involved. "NCW has asked that the doctors' registrations be revoked for medical negligence & not following due procedure," the NCW said in a tweet.