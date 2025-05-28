In a Bizarre incident, Bihar police "arrested" a horse for attempting to smuggle liquor into the state from Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, May 27. Acting on a tip, the police seized the animal with two cartons of Indian-made foreign liquor in West Champaran district. The horse was intercepted in the Nautan area, but the smuggler managed to flee the scene before authorities arrived. Reportedly, this isn’t the first time smugglers have used animals, as similar attempts have been made in the past. Both the horse and the seized liquor were taken to the Nautan police station. Authorities are now investigating to trace the absconding smuggler. Liquor Smuggling in Bihar: Woman Caught Hiding Alcohol Under Burqa in Dry State, Arrested; Viral Video Surfaces.

Police 'Arrest' Horse Smuggling Liquor in Bihar

