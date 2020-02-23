Bikaner-Sealdah Duronto Express to be Launched on February 24 by Indian Railways

Indian Railways. (Photo Credits: Twitter & Wikipedia)

Bikaner, February 23: Union minister and local MP Arjun Ram Meghwal will flag-off the inaugural Bikaner-Sealdah Duranto Express here on Monday. The Duranto Express via New Delhi will run four days a week.

It will run every Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from Sealdah station and on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from Bikaner, the railways said in a statement.

Train no. 12260 will start from Bikaner at 12.15 pm and reach Sealdah at 12.45 pm the next day, whereas train no. 12259 will leave Sealdah at 6.30 pm and reach Bikaner at 7.15 pm the next day.