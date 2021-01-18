New Delhi, January 18: In India, bird flu or avian influenza cases have been confirmed in 11 states- Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat. As of January 17, 2021, cases of Avian Influenza have been confirmed in poultry at Central Poultry Development Organization (CPDO (Western Region) in Mumbai and Kheda Road in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh. The central team formed for monitoring the situation in the affected areas of the country are visiting the affected sites and conducting epidemiological studies. Bird Flu FAQs: Is it Safe to Eat Eggs & Chicken? Do Humans Get Infected With Avian Influenza? Here Are Answers to Your Doubts.

Further, Avian Influenza has been confirmed in crows at Panna, Sanchi, Raisen, Balaghat, and in birds at Sheopur (crow, owl) and Mandsaur(swan, pigeon) districts of Madhya Pradesh. In Chhattisgarh's Bastar district, crows and pigeons have been affected by bird flu while in Dantewade, crows have been affected. In Uttarakhand, crow samples have tested positive for bird flu from Haridwar and Lansdowne forest range of Uttarakhand. Additionally, in Delhi, Heron sample in Rohini have been tested positive for avian influenza. Bird Flu Transmission: Scientists Confirm Current H1 Strain is Transmissible From Birds to Humans, But Risk is Currently Low.

According to an official release, RRTs have been deployed in Maharashtra and culling of poultry birds is underway in all the affected epicentres including CPDO, Mumbai. Further, in Madhya Pradesh, RRTs have been deployed. Culling operation of poultry is continuing in the epicentres of Haryana. On Sunday, samples tested from Rajasthan and Gujarat have been found negative for AI.

Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Department have started a Toll Free Helpline Number for farmers to report any unusual mortality of birds. The state government has put requisite information on Avian Influenza in line with the revised Avian Influenza Action Plan 2021 for both, the departmental officials and the general public.

The States have been requested to rethink their decisions to impose ban on sale of poultry and poultry products and allow such selling sourced from the non-infected areas/states. Consumption of well cooked chicken and eggs is safe for humans. Further, consumers should not pay heed to baseless rumours that are unscientific and often lead to confusion. These adversely affect not only poultry and egg markets but also poultry and maize farmers, who are already affected by the COVID 19 pandemic lockdown.

