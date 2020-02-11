New Delhi, February 11: Counting of votes for Delhi Assembly elections will begin at 8 am today. It will be interesting to see if AAP will retain its power or BJP will manage to spring a surprise. The Traffic movement will remain closed on Road number 224 Dwarka from sector 7/9 crossing towards sector 9/10 crossing due to counting.

US President Donald Trump will travel to India later this month on a two-day visit, the White House announced on Tuesday, in what would be his first trip to the country as the president of the United States. The president and First Lady Melania Trump will travel to New Delhi and Ahmedabad during the visit from February 24-25, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said.

Just ahead of the counting of votes in Delhi, panic gripped the area of Shaheen Bagh at midnight as Delhi Police personnel reportedly resorted to lathicharge against the women demonstrators. The China virus cases have exceeded 42,600 nationwide, according to the AFP news agency report.

