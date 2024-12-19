New Delhi, December 19: Amid chaos over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar and demands for his resignation, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs staged protests in the Parliament's premises against Congress party.

"Babasaheb Ambedkar ji ka apmaan nahi chalega (Insult to Babasaheb Ambedkar ji will not be tolerated)," BJP MPs chanted in the premises while holding banners which read, "Ambedkar showed us the path, Congress misled." ‘Amit Shah Has Gone Mad, Should Renounce Politics and Leave’: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Controversy Over Home Minister’s Remarks on BR Ambedkar (Watch Video).

BJP MPs Protest Against Congress at Parliament Premise

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP MPs protest in Parliament, alleging insult of Babasaheb Ambedkar by Congress party. pic.twitter.com/HRF2UFfucd — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2024

While protesting, Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh targeted the Gandhi family, saying that they have all received Bharat Ratna, but didn't give it to Dr Ambedkar.

"Congress party is the biggest sinner for disrespecting Babasaheb. The whole family took the Bharat Ratna and didn't give it to Babasaheb...Congress party should fast for 24 hours and take a vow of silence to atone for their sins," Singh said.

JDU MP and Union Minister Rajeev Ranjan Singh said that not just Mallikarjun Kharge but the entire Congress party is distorting the Home Minister's speech to create negative publicity. Speaking to ANI, Singh claimed that Amit Shah explained with examples of how Congress has disrespected Babasaheb Ambedkar. Amit Shah Refutes Claim That He Insulted BR Ambedkar, Accuses Opposition of Distorting Statements (Watch Video).

"Mallikarjun Kharge is just one part of it. The entire Congress party is distorting the Home Minister's speech to create negative publicity. The Home Minister explained with examples in the Lok Sabha how Congress has disrespected Bhimrao Ambedkar. Pandit Nehru was against reservation... Bhimrao Ambedkar got the Bharat Ratna under BJP's tenure," he said.

This comes after Amit Shah on Wednesday evening held a presser and accused the Congress of being "anti-Ambedkar and anti-Constitution." He said that his statement was presented in a "distorted manner (tod marod kar)." Responding to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's call for his resignation, Shah said that it won't make a difference to the Congress party's fate. Shah claimed that the Congress party will remain in the opposition for the next 15 years, regardless of his resignation.

Shah said the Congress chief should not have supported the "nefarious efforts" of his party. He alleged that Kharge, who is from the Dalit community, had joined the effort under "pressure of Rahul Gandhi." "Kharge ji is asking for my resignation. If it would have made him happy, I would have resigned, but it will not end his problems because he will have to sit in the same place (in the opposition) for the next 15 years. My resignation will not change that," Shah said.

Meanwhile, PM Modi defended Amit Shah's remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar and said that the union minister exposed "Congress' dark history of insulting Ambedkar after which they are clearly stung and stunned" by the facts he presented.

The Prime Minister listed the "Congress sins" towards Babasaheb Ambedkar. "The list of the Congress' sins towards Dr Ambedkar includes- Getting him defeated in elections not once but twice. Pandit Nehru campaigned against him, making his loss a prestige issue. Denying him a Bharat Ratna. Denying his portrait, a place of pride in Parliament's Central Hall," he said.

PM Modi also said that the people of the country have seen from time to time how one party has indulged in every "dirty trick" to obliterate the legacy of Ambedkar. Kharge, who also held a press conference, said if Amit Shah does not resign, Congress will hold protests all over the country. The Congress President condemned Shah's remarks and alleged that the BJP-led NDA government does not believe in the Consitution.

"If Narendra Modi has even a little respect for Babasaheb, then he should dismiss Amit Shah from his post before midnight. The people of BJP-RSS do not believe in the Constitution. These people believe in Manusmriti," he alleged.

Kharge said PM Modi should have called Amit Shah over his remarks. Earlier, Opposition MPs including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also held a protest in the Parliament premises against Amit Shah's remarks.