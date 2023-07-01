Mumbai, July 1: The Hyderabad police recently arrested a man for allegedly stealing BMWs from the city by impersonating a valet. The accused, a freelance web designer and a resident of Gachibowli was arrested on Friday for stealing the luxury cars. Each BMW car is reportedly said to be worth Rs 1 crore. After being arrested, the accused told cops that he was fascinated with BMWs.

According to a report in the Times of India, the accused has been B Arun Reddy. K Shilpavalli, Deputy Commissioner of Police said that the accused allegedly stole a BMW Z4 from Bollywood singer Badshah's concert at Boulder Hills on June 24. In his confession, the accused said that he saw a woman arriving for the show in her BMW car. Hyderabad Shocker: Man Slits Software Engineer’s Throat for Rejecting Marriage Proposal in Puppalaguda, Investigation Underway.

Accused Impersonates Valet, Steals Woman's BMW

Following this, the accused approached the woman claiming to be a valet and even tried to show his authenticity by entering her details in an app on his phone. After the woman handed over the keys to him, the accused allegedly drove off with the car as no one stopped him. Later, the woman realised that she was duped, but it was too late.

After receiving a complaint about the car being stolen, the police started tracking the car using CCTV cameras in the area. "We found out that the accused had parked the car at Hotel Sheraton after stealing and left it there for a week. On Friday morning, when he returned to the hotel to take the car, we nabbed him," Shilpavalli added. Hyderabad Shocker: Auto Driver Attacked by Man After Dispute Over Exchange of Change in Afzalgunj, Dies.

Cops said that the accused reportedly parked the car at the hotel's parking lot hoping that no one would notice it. During interrogation, cops found that Arun had stolen a BMW X5 from a pub in the city last year too. Later, cops recovered the same from his home. Explaining his modus operandi, police officials said that Arun used to chat with car owners before driving off with their vehicles. The accused used BMW X5 by replacing its number plate with one from Jharkhand.

