Lucknow, January 5: The man, who lodged an FIR in connection with the life threat issued from a social media account against Uttar Pradesh chief minister, was allegedly the culprit himself. The accused, identified as Devendra Tiwari, did it to get a security cover for himself, said police on Thursday. According to the police, Tiwari, who runs an NGO, is on the run. Uttar Pradesh STF Arrests Two for Threat to Blow Up Ram Temple in Ayodhya

The police said on December 27, 2023, it was posted on X account @iDevendraOffice that in a mail sent by a person named Zubair Khan of the ISI organisation, bomb threats were issued to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, STF chief Amitabh Yash and himself Devendra Tiwari. STF deputy Superintendent of Police Pramesh Shukla, who supervised the probe, said that after technical analysis of the used mail ID, Tahar Singh and Om Prakash Mishra, both from Gonda, were arrested. Ram Mandir Bomb Threat: Two Arrested For Social Media Post Threatening To Blow Up Ram Temple and Bomb Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

The arrested accused said that the mastermind Devendra Tiwari, of Banthra, Lucknow, was the kingpin. Tiwari runs an NGO in the name of the Bhartiya Kisan Manch and the Bhartiya Gau Seva Parishad and has several cases of crime registered against him at various police stations in Lucknow. Tiwari has a college in the name of Indian Institute of Paramedical Sciences in Alambagh where Tahar Singh was working as his social media handler while Om Prakash Mishra was Tiwari’s personal secretary.

