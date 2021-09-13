Mumbai, September 13: A minor rape survivor has been allowed by the Bombay High Court to terminate 29-week pregnancy after a report by an expert panel, appointed by the High Court, said that the continuation of pregnancy could impact the mental health of the victim and she was "anguished." Reports inform that the court has, however, directed the authorities to preserve the DNA and blood samples of the foetus after termination, so that the investigators probing the matter can make a string case against the accused. Bombay High Court Allows Woman to Terminate 24-Week Pregnancy With Triplets.

Hearing the petition filed by the victim's mother, court on September 7 had directed the dean of JJ Hospital for formation of a medical board of experts to examine the rape survivor. The board submitted its recommendation on September 9. It was observed that though there were no abnormalities in the foetus but the minor was anguished by the pregnancy and continuation of the pregnancy could lead to pregnancy-related complications, including impacting the mental health of the survivor, reported the Hindustan Times. Bombay High Court Acquits Man of Rape Charges, Says 'Victim Is Tutored Witness.'

Hence, the panel recommended the medical termination of pregnancy in the case. Taking in account the panel's report, the Bombay High Court's division bench of J ustice Ujjal Bhuyan and justice Madhav Jamdar on September 10 allowed the termination of pregnancy for the minor rape survivor at JJ Hospital. Report informs that the girl had conceived after she was raped earlier this year. Report by HT informs that a case regarding the same was filed at Tulinj police station, Nallasopara, in Palghar district.

