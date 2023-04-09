A strange video of a bride air firing three consecutive shots from her stage on her wedding day gives people shockwaves. Not only is it daring and bizarre, but also it is illegal to use arms at weddings. The video is from a guest house in Salempur village of Hathras Junction. The Kotwali Hathras Junction in-charge, Girish Chand Gautam, has taken cognizance of this viral video and assured that the investigation would be accepted. Bride Ditches Her Car, Takes Bengaluru Metro To Reach Wedding Hall on Time, Video Goes Viral.

Hathras Bride Fires in Air

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)