Bengaluru, July 30: A Bengaluru tech professional fell prey to a sinister extortion scheme that began with a seemingly innocent match on a dating app and ended with threats, deception, and a fake drug bust — all part of an elaborate criminal setup.

As per NDTV, the victim connected with a woman named Sangeetha on Bumble. Over several weeks, the two exchanged light-hearted messages and engaged in video chats, gradually building a rapport. Eventually, they agreed to meet in person at a local coffee shop. After some time together, Sangeetha proposed that they book a room to relax and share a few drinks — a suggestion that appeared casual but was actually a key part of the trap. Dating App Scam: Maharashtra Cyber Cell Releases Awareness Video Featuring Ameesha Patel, Explains How Men Are Scammed Into Paying Huge Restaurant Bill.

Once inside the room, things took a sudden and terrifying turn. Four unknown men barged in without warning, accusing the techie of attending a drug-fueled gathering. Claiming they would alert the police, they proceeded to “search” the premises and dramatically produced packets of white powder from Sangeetha’s bag, alleging it to be illegal substances. Dating App Scam: Fraudster Poses as Woman on Bumble, Defrauds Navi Mumbai Businessman of INR 33 Lakh; Arrested in Dehradun.

The pressure mounted when Sangeetha locked herself in the bathroom, crying and threatening to end her life, stating she couldn’t deal with the consequences. Fearing public disgrace and legal trouble, the techie pleaded for mercy. The gang initially demanded INR 15 lakh but eventually coerced him into transferring INR 2 lakh before releasing him.

Three days later, the victim reported the incident to police. Upon investigation, officers discovered the entire episode — from the Bumble match to the staged overdose threat — was a coordinated scam. Lab tests later confirmed the “narcotics” were actually baking soda.

Police have arrested six individuals in connection with the case, including the woman who posed as a romantic interest. The accused have been identified as Sharanabasappa, Raju Mane, Shyam Sundar, Abhishek, Birbal, and Sangeetha.

Authorities suspect this gang may have executed similar scams in the past. The incident has cast a spotlight on the darker misuse of dating platforms in urban India, raising concerns over safety and the urgent need for user vigilance online.

