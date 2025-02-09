A fraudster posing as a woman on Bumble duped a Navi Mumbai businessman of INR 33.37 lakh under the pretext of medical emergencies and college fees. The accused, Sanjay Meena, a 24-year-old engineer from Rajasthan, built an online relationship with the victim between March and June last year. Gaining his trust, Meena persuaded the businessman to transfer money, which was funnelled into multiple bank accounts. Navi Mumbai Cyber Crime Police traced Meena using technical surveillance and arrested him in Dehradun. Officials revealed he used the defrauded money to buy a Volkswagen car and other valuables. Meena is now in judicial custody as further investigations continue. Digital Arrest Scam in Mumbai: Scammers Hold Elderly Woman Under ‘Digital Arrest’ for 1 Month, Dupe Her of INR 35 Lakh After Threatening With Encounter Killing.

Man Poses as Woman on Bumble, Cheats Businessman of INR 33 Lakh

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐬 𝐠𝐢𝐫𝐥 𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐩𝐩; 𝐬𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝟑𝟑 𝐥𝐚𝐤𝐡𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐍𝐚𝐯𝐢 𝐌𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐢 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 | Koparkhairane police has arrested conman Sanjay Meena from Dehradun in Uttarakhand. pic.twitter.com/B3UCSt172J — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) February 8, 2025

