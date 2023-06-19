Chennai, June 19: Seven people lost their lives and 40 others injured when two buses collided head-on on Monday morning in Melpattampakkam in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu.

Immediately after the accident, local people and police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital. Senior police officers and revenue officers also rushed to the spot. Delhi Accident: Four School Buses Collide with Each Other Near Indira Gandhi Stadium, 25 Children Injured.

Bus Accident in Tamil Nadu Video

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Around 70 people injured in a collision between two private buses in Melpattampakkam of Cuddalore district. The injured have been taken to Cuddalore government hospital. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/TX9H5pA1AF — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2023

Sources in the Cuddalore police told IANS that the exact reason behind the collision is not clear yet and will be known only after speaking to those involved in the accident. Senegal Road Accident: 40 Killed As Two Buses Collide in Kaffrine Region; Three-Day National Mourning Declared.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the state opposition leader, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, and BJP state president, K. Annamalai condoled the death of the people.

