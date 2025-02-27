New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Six-time BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht has been elected as the deputy speaker of the Delhi Assembly on Thursday.

His appointment came after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta put forward his name for the position.

Bisht recently secured victory in the Mustafabad constituency, defeating AAP's Adeel Ahmad Khan by a margin of over 17,000 votes.

Speaking to ANI after his appointment, Mohan Singh Bisht said, " I will try my best to meet the expectations and the faith expressed in me by the party. I thank Narendra Modi ji, JP Nadda ji, CM and Cabinet members..."

Further when asked about CAG report, he said, "The CAG report will be sent to PAC. After 3 months, the PAC will give a full report on it. All CAG reports will be tabled in the Assembly."

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma wished Bhist for getting appointed as deputy speaker and told that he was elected unanimously by all the MLAs.

Speaking to ANI, Verma said, "Our MLA Mohan Singh Bisht is a very senior member of the Delhi Assembly. He has contested 7 times and won 6 times. This is a good decision taken by our party and all the MLAs have elected him unanimously. I wish him all the best."

Meanwhile the BJP continued its attack on the previous AAP government. Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the AAP government has looted the public. Sirsa added that their liquor scam, school scam, bus scam and now cameras are coming to light and added that they used to say that the cameras would be used to catch theft, but the thieves themselves took the cameras away.

He said that the previous government (AAP) has not left any scam unturned and there will be a need for CAG report to be called on the camera scam as well.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "This (AAP) government has looted the public with both hands. Liquor scam, school scam, bus scam and now camera (CCTV) scam are also coming to light."

"They used to say that cameras will catch theft but the thieves themselves took away the cameras... they have left no scam unturned... I think CAG report will have to be called on cameras too", Sirsa added.

Om Prakash Sharma, BJP MLA from Vishwas Naga also raised significant concerns regarding the installation of CCTV cameras in Delhi. He claimed that the previous government had installed CCTV cameras throughout the city, but there were huge discrepancies in their payments.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta recognised Aami Admi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi as the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi. The decision came days after the AAP appointed Atishi as the LoP.

The Kalkaji MLA has been appointed as Leader of Opposition under Section 2 of the Salary and Allowances of Leaders of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Act, 2001. (ANI)

