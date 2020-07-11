New Delhi, July 11: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention to amend the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines on conducting final year exams amid COVID-19 pandemic. Considering the safety of students, the exams must be cancelled, Kejriwal said.

The letter to PM Modi was written by him shortly after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government announced that it would not conduct final semester exams in state-run universities. Delhi Govt Decides to Cancel All Delhi State University Exams in View of COVID-19.

Kejriwal appealed the Prime Minister to take a similar decision in regard to the Delhi University and other central universities. His intervention, said the Delhi CM, is necessary as the UGC has refrained from amending its guidelines despite apprehensions raised by state governments.

"For the sake of our youth, I urge Prime Minister to personally intervene and cancel final year exams of Delhi University and other central govt universities and save the future," Kejriwal wrote.

See Kejriwal's Letter to PM Modi

For the sake of our youth, I urge Hon’ble PM to personally intervene and cancel final year exams of DU and other central govt universities and save the future. pic.twitter.com/V7iinytR9O — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 11, 2020

The UGC guidelines, released earlier this week, ask states to conduct final year and final semester examinations by September 30 as degree awarded without tests would lack credibility. The decision, however, has been opposed by several states as conducting exams may lead to transmission of the virus among scores of students.

