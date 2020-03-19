Central Government Employees of Group B And C Asked to Work at 50% Capacity at Office Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Working Hours Staggered

A government office, post working hours. (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, March 19: The Union government on Thursday issued a circular asking the Central government employees to ensure that 50 percent of Group B and C employees are required to attend office everyday amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country. In the circular, it was also stated that remaining 50 staff should be instructed to work from home, adding working hours to be staggered.

Informing about the latest development, Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said, "50 percent of Group B and C employees are required to attend office every day, and the remaining 50 percent of staff should be instructed to work from home. Working hours of the employees should be altered." Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates on March 19, 2020.

Meanwhile, The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 169 on Thursday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Of the 169 coronavirus cases, 151 are active, while 14 patients have been discharged, showed data available till 9 am on Thursday. One patient migrated. Three people have died so far in India due to coronavirus - one each from Delhi, Maharashtra and Karnataka.