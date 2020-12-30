New Delhi, December 30: The sixth round of talks held today between farmers' union involved in the stir at Delhi's borders and the central government was held in a "conducive" manner and succeeded in breaking the ice, suggested Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. Consensus was reached on two out of the four major issues raised by the union leaders, he claimed.

"Today's talks were held in a very good environment and it concluded on a positive note. Consensus on two out of four issues was reached between both sides," Tomar said, while addressing the press at Vigyan Bhawan following the meeting that lasted for over five hours. Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal Join Farmers' Langar for Lunch at Vigyan Bhawan, See Pics.

"First issue was an ordinance related to the Environment. Unions were apprehensive about farmers being included along with Parali ones. Both sides agreed to farmers' exclusion," the Agriculture Minister told reporters.

The second issue pertained to the Electricity amendment law, said Tomar, adding that the government has reached a consensus on the row with the farm union leaders.

"Farmers feel that if reform is introduced in the Electricity Act, they'll suffer loss. Unions wanted that electricity subsidy given to farmers by states for irrigation should continue. The consensus was reached on this issue also," he added.

Update by ANI

There were 4 points on agenda today, out of which 2 points have been agreed upon. Talks concluded on a very good note, which further resulted in the formation of a healthy environment. Unions want 3 farm laws to be repealed: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar https://t.co/ghW45SGjJT pic.twitter.com/HT6KI7whna — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2020

The issue of minimum support prices (MSP) would be discussed in the next round of meeting, scheduled at 2 pm on Monday. The farmer unions were firm that the government introduce a legislation to ensure its guarantee.

"Government has been saying that MSP will continue. We are ready to give this in writing. But farmers' unions feel MSP should get legal status. So the discussion will continue on the legal aspect of MSP and other issues on January 4," Tomar said.

The Agriculture Minister said that he also appealed the farmer leaders to ask the women, children and senior citizens involved in the stir to head back home, as the weather in Delhi-NCR region is turning severely cold.

