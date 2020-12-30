New Delhi, December 30: Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal had food brought by farmer leaders at Vigyan Bhawan during the sixth round of talks on the new farm laws. Pictures shared by news agency ANI showed Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal having food from the langar brought by the farmer leaders. To express their anger, farmers bring their own food whenever invited for a meeting by the central government.

A Kar Sewa vehicle is used by farmers to bring food for their representatives from the langars outside the Vigyan Bhawan. In the last meeting, farmers had a "langar lunch" outside the venue and once again refused the meal offered by the central government. They had their lunch on the floor of Vigyan Bhawan. They have been refusing to partake of the lunch provided by the Centre.

Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal Join Farmers' Langar:

Delhi: Union Ministers Piyush Goyal & Narendra Singh Tomar having food with farmers leaders during the lunch break at Vigyan Bhawan where the govt is holding talks with farmers on three farm laws. pic.twitter.com/dk31Bt1c6X — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2020

In the fourth round of talks on December 3 as well, farmer leaders had refused to have lunch with the government representatives as they thrashed out their charter of demands. Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting against the Centre's new farm laws. The earlier rounds of talks between farmer leaders and the government had remained inconclusive. Rahul Gandhi Says PM Narendra Modi Misleading Farmers on Farm Laws, Urges Citizens to Support Protests.

The protesting farmers' demand includes framing of a specific law on Minimum Support Price (MSP), and a written assurance on it, ending the punishment provision for stubble burning, repealing three contentious farm laws passed in September during the Monsoon Session of Parliament and stalling the upcoming Electricity (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2020 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).