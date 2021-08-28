New Delhi, August 28: With an aim for a seamless transfer of registration of passenger vehicle from one state to another, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has introduced a new registration mark under the Bharat series (BH series). A vehicle bearing this registration mark shall not require assignment of a new registration mark when the owner of the vehicle shifts from one state to another.

Under the new scheme, the vehicle registration facility will be available on a voluntary basis to the Defence personnel, employees of the Central government, State government, Central/ State Public Sector Undertakings and private sector companies or organisations, which have their offices in four or more states or union territories. Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Notifies Common Format for Issuance of PUC Certificate Across the Country.

The motor vehicle tax will be levied for two years or in multiple of two. This scheme will facilitate free movement of personal vehicles across States/UTs of India upon relocation to a new State/UT. After completion of the 14th year, the motor vehicle tax shall be levied annually which shall be half of the amount which was charged earlier for that vehicle.

Till now, under section 47 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, a person was allowed to keep the vehicle for not more than 12 months in any state other than the state where the vehicle was registered, but a new registration with the new state- registering authority has to be made within the stipulated time of 12 months.

For re-registration of the vehicle from one state to another, the owner has to take 'No Objection Certificate' from the parent state for assignment of a new registration mark in another state and after the new registration the road tax on pro rata basis is paid in the new state. Application for refund of the road tax in the parent state on a pro rata basis is a very cumbersome process and varies from one state to another.

