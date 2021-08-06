Chennai, August 6: A 13-year-old girl died of asphyxiation after consuming a soft-drink at her house in Besant Nagar in Chennai. Following the incident, which took place on August 3, the authorities closed down the shop which sold the soft-drink. In addition, the beverage company’s manufacturing unit in Sholavaram has been sealed. Notably, the deceased girl was asthmatic. Maharashtra: 3-Year-Old Accidentally Drinks Massage Oil, Dies at Hospital in Badlapur.

According to a police officer, the girl had been told not to drink anything cold by her family. On August 3, prior to consuming the soft drink, she had porridge at around 9 am. Around 1 pm, when her mother was not around, the girl went to a nearby shop and bought two bottles of Togito Cola. She entered the house taking sips from one of the bottles. Chennai: Sexual Harassment Case Lodged Against Another Teacher, Athletic Coach; Third Teacher To Be Booked This Week.

"On seeing the bottle, Ashwini (the girl's elder sister) had scolded her. In a hurry to finish the drink before it was taken away, she gulped down more. The girl immediately started coughing and vomiting," the officer was quoted by The Indian Express as saying. Ashwini informed her mother, who was working in a nearby church, and the girl was rushed to a hospital. She was declared "dead on arrival".

The post-mortem revealed the girl died of asphyxiation after the soft drink entered her respiratory system. Meanwhile, her family alleged that the drink was expired and the shopkeeper had been selling expired products. The police, however, dismissed the allegations. To avoid any untoward incident, the police shut the shop as shopkeeper was found different community.

The manufacturing unit of the soft drink has been sealed by the food safety officials. About 540 bottles of the same batch which were sold to different shops in the city have been recalled.

