Thane, February 12: A three-year-old died after consuming massage oil in Dombivali in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

On February 7, Abdik Mohansingh Chavan saw a soft drink bottle, which actually contained massage oil, at his mother's maternal home in Badlapur and drank its contents, an official said. Hyderabad: 1 Toddler Dies, 16 Fall ill After Vaccination at Urban Health Centre in Nampally.

"He was rushed to hospital where he died on February 8. The massage oil contained traditional items like bhimsen kapur, pudhina, ajwain etc," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)