A heartwarming act of bravery emerged from Chennai’s Arumbakkam area after a video showed 30-year-old Kannan rescuing a nine-year-old boy, Rayan, who collapsed from electric shock in a waterlogged street on April 16. The incident occurred while Rayan was on his way to school. Kannan, originally from Pudukkottai, spotted the boy convulsing in the water and immediately dropped his bike to pull him to safety. Despite sensing mild electric current himself, Kannan persisted and successfully dragged Rayan out. While bystanders hesitated in fear, Kannan acted without pause. Rayan is now stable after hospital treatment. Kannan’s colleagues celebrated his courage with a small party, and his words resonated deeply: “As long as we live, we should help each other out.” Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Pauri Garhwal: Man Collapses and Dies of Heart Attack While Exercising in Uttarakhand; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Man Saves Boy From Electrocution in Chennai

#Kannan is the young man who bravely saved a boy who was drowning in the water due to an electric shock. He is the young man who risked his life to save the boy.⛑️ He is a true hero. An inspiration to all.🫡 Everyone should admire him.🫡#Chennai #Tamilnadu pic.twitter.com/PopgnYDUGp — Shashi Kumar Reddy Vura (@vurashashi) April 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)