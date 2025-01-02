Chennai, January 2: A 22-year-old tuition teacher has been arrested for allegedly eloping for the second time with her 15-year-old student, a class 9 boy. Her 21-year-old friend was also arrested under POCSO and kidnapping charges. The issue came to light on December 16 when the boy's mother filed a missing complaint after he failed to return home from his tuition classes. The police eventually traced them to Puducherry.

According to a report by Times of India, The case unfolded in Ashok Nagar, where a 14-year-old boy, a student at a private school, grew close to his tuition teacher’s sister. Their bond deepened over time. On December 16, the boy’s mother panicked when he failed to return home after his tuition class. Worried for his safety, she filed a missing person complaint with the police. Acting swiftly, authorities tracked the boy and the tuition teacher’s sister to Puducherry. Chennai Shocker: Man Beats Friend to Death After Catching Him with Live-In Partner at His Rented Flat; Arrested.

Following this, the tuition teacher’s family intervened and spoke with the boy’s parents. This led to the mother withdrawing her complaint, bringing the matter to a quiet resolution. However, The boy vanished from his home again on Tuesday, leading his mother to approach the police with a fresh complaint. He was eventually found in Puducherry, accompanied by the woman and her 21-year-old friend, Rahul. Chennai Shocker: Drunk Cop Dies After Iron Grill Penetrates 30 cm Into Anus While Trying To Escape House Through Balcony After Quarrel.

The police successfully rescued the boy and apprehended the woman along with her friend. After being presented before a magistrate court in the city, both were remanded to judicial custody.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2025 04:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).