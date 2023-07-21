Mumbai, July 21: Four different complaints have been filed by the police against unidentified individuals who are suspected of posting child pornographic content on social media. The police are currently conducting a manhunt to find those responsible for this horrible act.

The police claim that in the first instance, they discovered a 60-second videotape showing an unidentified adult engaging in the sexual exploitation of a young child. The aforementioned video was posted on Facebook in June 2020, and the police also know the uploader's IP address, email address, and mobile number. Madhya Pradesh: 30,000 People Found Circulating Child Porn, Sexual Abuse Content by US Agency; Police Plan Major Crackdown on Over 4,000 Suspects.

In the second instance, the police had discovered a 55-second video in which an unidentified adult lady was observed taking advantage of a child sexually. The aforementioned film was posted on Instagram in June 2020, and the authorities are aware of the uploader's IP address and telephone number.

In the third instance, the police discovered a 60-second videotape in which an unidentified adult woman was observed sexually exploiting a young child. The aforementioned video was posted on Instagram in May 2020, and the authorities are aware of the telephone number, Instagram userID, and IP address of the uploader.

The fourth incident the police encountered had a 1.55-minute video clip in which an unidentified adult guy was observed abusing a little child. The aforementioned video was posted to Facebook in May 2020, and the police have also been provided with the IP address and telephone number of the uploader.

The incidents were reported by the police on July 14 in accordance with Information Technology Act section 67B (penalty for publishing or distributing information showing children in sexually explicit actions, etc., in electronic form). Child Porn: Telangana Police Told To Expedite Probe in Child Pornography Cases; Government Employees, Students and Techies Among Suspects.

Operation Blackface was launched in December 2019 by the Maharashtra Cyber Department to combat the threat of online child sexual abuse material sharing.

