New Delhi, Oct 19: India detained a Chinese soldier in the Demchok sector in the disputed border in Eastern Ladakh. As per established protocols, he will be returned back to Chinese officials at the Chushul - Moldo meeting point after completion of formalities.

The soldier, a corporal, is being questioned to establish whether he was on an espionage mission.

"A PLA soldier identified as Corporal Wang Ya Long was apprehended in the Demchok sector of Eastern Ladakh on October 19, 2020 after he had strayed across the LAC," Indian Army in a statement said. India-China Tensions: Amid Ladakh Face-Off, Chinese Construction Activities Observed Near Uttarakhand Border.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier told Indian agencies that he had crossed the disputed border to retrieve a yak that had strayed into Indian territory.

The force said that the PLA soldier has been provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes to protect him from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions.

"A request has also been received from the PLA about the whereabouts of the missing soldier," the Indian Army said.

India and China have amassed thousands of soldiers, tanks and missiles in the worst ever border crisis in four decades. Multiple rounds of talks between senior military commanders and diplomats and ministers have failed to resolve the crisis.

Winters have arrived on the Himalayas and soldiers now face the prospect of braving temperate -- 30 degrees below zero degree Celsius.

