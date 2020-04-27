Cobra Commando Chained at Karnataka Police Station For Not Wearing Mask, CRPF Intervenes After Picture Goes Viral

CRPF commando Sachin Sunil Sawant (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bengaluru, April 27: A section of social media users expressed outrage after picture of a CRPF Cobra commando allegedly chained at Karnataka’s Belagavi police station surfaced online. Police said Sachin Sunil Sawant was wandering without wearing a face mask and attacked cops who confronted him, according to Hindustan Times. Subsequently, he was arrested and sent to judicial custody. The picture showed Sawant sitting chained near a lockup. Coronavirus in Paramilitary Forces: 15 More CRPF Personnel Test Positive For COVID-19 in Delhi.

"Handcuffed & chained, in tears, begging for mercy - this is not how we want to see our Jawans. Not to mention that you are treating a CRPF Commando like this. What happened to dignity? What about Human Rights?" wrote a Twitter user with a picture of Sawant. The incident took place on April 23. Sawant was on leave till April 11 which was extended due to the coronavirus lockdown. CRPF Conducts First e-Passing Out Parade of 42 Officers Via Video Conferencing Amid Lockdown.

CRPF Cobra Commando Chained at Police Station:

Handcuffed & chained, in tears, begging for mercy - this is not how we want to see our Jawans. Not to mention that you are treating a CRPF Commando like this. What happened to dignity? What about Human Rights? The concerned officer must be suspended!https://t.co/6ESunUO795 pic.twitter.com/1ciWUrOjMY — Soumyadipta (@Soumyadipta) April 26, 2020

The Twitter user also shared a video in which Sawant can be seen in the fight with a cop, while another cop is hitting him with a lathi. Sawant’s family also alleged that he was beaten with lathis and handcuffed by cops. Police, on the other hand, said the commando used filthy language when cops stopped him for roaming with wearing a face mask amid the coronavirus outbreak. Following the incident, CRPF has put him under deemed suspension.

Fight Breaks Out Between Cobra Commando And Cops:

The video of the assault on the CRPF Commando. Notice how a cop is holding his pants as he argues with other cops. He is constantly pulling the pants. Notice for how long Cobra Commando Sachin Savant holds his patience. Then he's attacked with a lathipic.twitter.com/UxYgNfDvJT — Soumyadipta (@Soumyadipta) April 26, 2020

The Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) top brass has also written to the Karnataka police chief on the matter. "We have taken up the case with the State Police Chief of Karnataka. Tuesday his bail plea case is coming before the court. CRPF too shall be in court through a local officer. Thereafter investigation shall be followed up to take it to the logical conclusion," M Dhinakaran, DIG, official spokesperson CRPF stated.