Gujarat, December 2: Gujarat High Court ordered compulsory community service at COVID-19 care centres for those who do not wear masks. It has directed the State Government to issue a notification regarding the same.

The Gujarat High Court on Friday said that imposition of a fine on not wearing masks is not acting as a sufficient deterrent amongst the public and the State Government may consider making violators work at Covid-19 centres. India's COVID-19 Tally Nears 95 Lakh With 36,604 New Infections Reported in Past 24 Hours.

Compulsory Community Services at COVID-19 Centres For Those Who Don't Wear Masks

The number of cases has been on the rise over the past couple of months. BJP's Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat, Abhay Bhardwaj passed away in a Chennai hospital on December 1. He was undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2020 12:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).