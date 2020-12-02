Gujarat, December 2: Gujarat High Court ordered compulsory community service at COVID-19 care centres for those who do not wear masks. It has directed the State Government to issue a notification regarding the same.

The Gujarat High Court on Friday said that imposition of a fine on not wearing masks is not acting as a sufficient deterrent amongst the public and the State Government may consider making violators work at Covid-19 centres. India's COVID-19 Tally Nears 95 Lakh With 36,604 New Infections Reported in Past 24 Hours.

Compulsory Community Services at COVID-19 Centres For Those Who Don't Wear Masks

Gujarat High Court orders compulsory community service at COVID19 care centres for those who do not wear masks, directs State Government to issue a notification pic.twitter.com/7EMYx1kKbZ — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2020

The number of cases has been on the rise over the past couple of months. BJP's Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat, Abhay Bhardwaj passed away in a Chennai hospital on December 1. He was undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2020 12:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).