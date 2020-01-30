Conoravirus Outbreak Update: Health Ministry Issues 'Dos And Donts' for Travelers Returning From China, Asks to Contact Helpline Number for Clarity

Travel advisory by MoHFW and coronavirus checking centres. (Photo Credit: Twitter/@MoHFW_INDIA)

New Delhi, January 30: With one confirmed case of 2020 novel coronavirus (2020-nCoV) -- also known as Wuhan Virus or coronavirus -- found in India, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Thursday issued an advisory for travelers returning from China. In the advisory, the MoHFW mentioned the 'dos and donts' for the travelers landing in India. Also, it issued a phone number of Government of India’s control room for further information.

According to the tweet, MoHFW stated that noval coronavirus is a communicable disease ranges from cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Sars-CoV). Stating the initial symptoms such as cough, fever and difficulty in breathing, the Health Ministry asked the travelers to remain alert. It also advised the travelers -- returning form China -- to contact control room no +91-11-2397 8046 for further information. Coronavirus Outbreak: First Case of Deadly Chinese SARS Virus in India, Kerala Student Tests Positive.

Here's the PIB tweet:

Update on Novel #Coronavirus: Advice for travellers returning from #China Call at @MoHFW_INDIA, Govt. of India’s control room no +91-11-2397 8046 for further information#coronavirus #nCoV pic.twitter.com/He5qALtXQw — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 30, 2020

Apart from this, the Union Health Ministry also advised the Indians to refrain from travelling to China. The Ministry said that all the travelers from China re being closely monitored.

Here's the MoHFW tweet:

It is to be known that Health officials have confirmed the first case of the coronavirus in India. A student from Kerala, who was studying at Wuhan University in China, was confirmed positive for the coronavirus. The flu-like virus that broke out in Wuhan (China) has claimed lives of over 170 people and infected thousands of others.