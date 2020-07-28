New Delhi, July 28: The tremendous surge in the coronavirus cases in India is an area of great concern in the country. According to Bloomberg's Coronavirus Tracker, India's COVID-19 growth rate is now increasing the fastest in the world at a rate of 20 percent in comparison to last week. With a spike of 47,704 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally has inched closer to 1.5 million mark and surged to 14,83,157, showed data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

India is just behind the US and Brazil, but its growth in new cases is the fastest. The world has a total of 16,659,395 cases and USA leads the chart with the maximum COVID-19 cases totalling around 4,433,410. The total cases in Brazil are 2,446,397. India ranks third among the worst-hit nations by the coronavirus pandemic in the world. The four states of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are where the maximum number of daily cases are being reported. India Records 47,704 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Death Toll Surges to 33,425.

India has been ramping up with its testing facilities, with 515,472 samples taken on Sunday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research. India has so far reported 654 deaths due to coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 33,425. Of the total cases, nearly half a million, 4,96,988, are active.

