Coronavirus Cases in Maharashtra Police Rise to 2,095, COVID-19 Death Toll Jumps to 22

Police | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, May 28: Maharashtra is the worst-hit state of India due to coronavirus. COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Maharashtra Police. In the past 24 hours, 131 police personnel were tested positive in the state. Two cops also lost their lives since Wednesday. Till now, 2,095 cops in Maharashtra have contracted COVID-19. ICMR Issues Revised Guidelines For COVID-19 Testing; All Symptomatic Individuals in Containment Zones, Migrant Workers With ILI Symptoms To be Tested.

The deadly virus claimed the lives of 22 Maharashtra police personnel, including one officer. Out of the total infected cops, 296 are officers. In the state, 897 personnel have also recovered so far. Currently, there are 1178 in the Maharashtra police. In Mumbai police alone, the number of coronavirus cases has crossed 1,100-mark. Thirteen cops in Mumbai have also succumbed to COVID-19 until now.

Tweet by ANI:

In the last 24 hours, 131 police personnel have tested positive for #COVID19 and 2 deaths have been reported. Total number of positive cases in Maharashtra Police rise to 2095 with death toll at 22. Total 897 personnel have recovered and 1178 cases are active: Maharashtra Police pic.twitter.com/g2xhouxcZc — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday reported the highest single-day deaths. A total of 105 people lost their lives yesterday. The death toll due to coronavirus in Maharashtra mounted to 1,897. The state also reported a spike of 2,190 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 56,948, which is over 35 percent of the total coronavirus cases across the country.

On Thursday, India registered a spike of 6,566 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 1,58,333. Currently, there are 86,110 active coronavirus cases in the country. The deadly virus has claimed 4,531 lives so far in India.