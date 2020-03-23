Coronavirus Death Toll in India Jumps to 8 After 57-Year-Old COVID-19 Patient Dies at Kolkata Hospital

Patna: People being screened for COVID-19 amid coronavirus pandemic (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi/Kolkata, March 23: The number of deaths due to coronavirus have risen to eight in India after a 57-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 died in Kolkata on Monday. According to reports, the deceased had been admitted to a private hospital and later tested positive for coronavirus. He suffered a cardiac arrest and died Monday afternoon. He had travelled to Italy. This is the first fatality from coronavirus in West Bengal. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Hydroxychloroquine Drug Recommended as Treatment For COVID-19 by ICMR.

Gujarat, Bihar and Maharashtra reported a coronavirus-related death each on Sunday. Four fatalities were reported earlier from Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra and Punjab. According to the latest report of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India on Monday was recorded to be 415. The Ministry of Health Family Welfare's website also updated the same number of confirmed cases. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates.

Of these 415 coronavirus cases, 23 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals while one patient migrated. According to ICMR, a total of 18,383 samples from 17,493 individuals have been tested for SARS-CoV2 as on March 23, 2020, till 10 am. In view of the coronavirus outbreak, as many as 19 states and union territories imposed a complete lockdown, while partial curbs were announced in six states.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the countrymen to take the lockdown seriously and protect their families along with them. "Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously," PM Modi tweeted. The Prime Minister also requested the state governments to strictly follow the rules and regulations.