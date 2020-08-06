Bhopal, August 6: The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday decided to impose lockdown in Bhopal on every Sunday. The state government also allowed hotels and restaurants to remain open till 10 pm. However, night curfew will remain in place between 10 pm to 5 am. 830 New Coronavirus Cases in MP, 17 Deaths, 838 Recover.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra in a statement said, “It has been decided that lockdown will be in place on Sundays only in Bhopal & some other districts. Hotels and restaurants can now function till 10 pm. The curfew will remain in place between 10 pm and 5 am.”

Narottam Mishra's Statement:

Last month, the state government imposed a 10-day complete lockdown in Bhopal. Markets in the state capital re-opened on August 4 after the shutdown ended. However, shops in containment zones in the city will remain shut. Madhya Pradesh: All Government and Private Schools in the State to Remain Shut Till August 31 Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases.

On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister was discharged from Bhopal’s Chirayu hospital after 12 days of coronavirus treatment. He was asymptomatic for the past few days. After his discharge, Chouhan said that coronavirus spreads due to negligence only.

Till now, over 35,000 people have contracted COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh. According to the Union Health Ministry, there are close to 9,000active cases in the state. More than 900 people have also succumbed to the virus so far.

