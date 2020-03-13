Coronavirus in Maharashtra: One More Tests COVID-19 Positive in Pune, Statewide Toll Jumps to 17

Coronavirus in India | Representational Image (Photo Credits: IANS)

Pune, March 13: The toll of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra surged to 17 on Friday, as two more persons in Nagpur and one in Pune tested positive to COVID-19. While the infected cases in Nagpur were reported earlier, the latest in the fray was the detection of another coronavirus patient in Pune. With the latest COVID-19 positive case, the toll in the city has climbed to 10. Coronavirus Vaccine Will Take Nearly 2 Years, Says ICMR; Health Ministry Lists Measures to Contain Outbreak.

Out of the total 17 cases in Maharashtra, Pune (10) is followed by Mumbai and Nagpur - the top two cities of Maharashtra - with three coronavirus cases each. One COVID-19 patient has been detected in Thane, located next to the state capital of Mumbai.

"One more person found positive for COVID-19 in Pune today. The person has travel history to the US. The total number of positive cases in city reaches 10," said Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar.

Update by ANI

#Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar: One more person found positive for COVID-19 in Pune today. The person has travel history to the US. The total number of positive cases in city reaches 10. #Maharashtra https://t.co/brB82MaoSp — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2020

On Thursday, the statement issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare confirmed the detection of 74 active cases. The numbers surged by four on Friday, with Pune and Delhi recording one positive case each, followed by two in Nagpur. In view of the coronavirus outbreak, several state governments have barred large gatherings and ordered schools, colleges and cinema halls to remain shut till March 31.