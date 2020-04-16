Coronavirus Lockdown Norms Violated in Karnataka's Kalburgi as Hundreds Attend Siddhalingeshwara Chariot Festival (Watch Video)

Hundreds of people participated in Siddhalingeshwara Chariot festival in Kalburgi (Photo Credits: ANI)

Kalburgi, April 16: Thousands of people violated coronavirus lockdown norms in Karnataka’s Kalburgi district on Thursday. People in large numbers participated in a religious festival in Chitapur area of the district. Siddhalingeshwara fair was organised in the area, and the people pulled chariot without practising social distancing and risking their lives. Karnataka BJP MLA Masala Jayaram Violates Coronavirus Lockdown, Throws Lavish Birthday Bash With Over 100 Attendees (Watch Video).

According to the India Today report, a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader claimed that people could go ahead with the procession as it was their own government. These people gathered at the Siddhalingeswara temple for the chariot festival. The fair was held without the police permission. Coronavirus Cases in India Reaches 12,759, Death Toll Surges to 420, Daily COVID-19 Count Drops to 826.

Video of The Incident:

A village in Chittapur of Kalburgi - deemed hotspot for #COVID19- violates lockdown restrictions to host Siddhalingeswara chariot festival as 100s gather. Kalburgi reported d first #COVID19 death in d country. Death toll in district now at 3 with 18 active cases@XpressBengaluru pic.twitter.com/Wx6uF31DXG — Anusha Ravi Sood (@anusharavi10) April 16, 2020

As per media reports, a case was registered against the temple management and those who gathered at the temple site under sections 188, 143, 269 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Kalburgi has been declared COVID-19 hotspot by the government. No Coronavirus Cases in 325 Districts, 12% COVID-19 Patients Recover in India, Says Health Ministry.

In Karnataka, 315 people have contracted coronavirus so far. The deadly virus also claimed the lives of 13 people. Till now, only 82 COVID-19 patients have recovered. Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 12,759 in India on Thursday. The death toll also increased 420 in the country.