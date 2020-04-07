Coronavirus Lockdown Should Be Extended in Phased Manner From April 15, Suggests Kerala Government's Expert Panel

Medical workers in Kerala (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 7: An expert panel formed by the Kerala government has recommended a gradual and phased extension of the ongoing lockdown in view of the coronavirus outbreak. The panel is not in favour of complete withdrawal of the lockdown that will end on April 14. It asked to divide districts across the country into three categories based on certain aspects and then decided withdrawal of lockdown, India Today reported. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in All Parts of India.

The committee, whose report will be submitted by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to the Centre, said a phased withdrawal of lockdown will ensure that healthcare facilities don't get overburdened. "In this context, continuing to restrict large scale movement of people across international and state boundaries is critical and should not be considered unless and until the situation is under control in every state," the report said. Coronavirus Cases Reach 4,789 in India, Death Toll Climbs to 124, Drop in Daily COVID-19 Count.

The panel also sought joint efforts by states in the fight against coronavirus. "As different Indian states are expected to pass through the peak infection at different timings, it will be useful and important to establish a national coordination mechanism so that states could support one another with experience, expertise, equipment and finances," it suggested.

Criteria For Phase I Relaxation of Lockdown:

A district will qualify for Phase 1 relaxation of restrictions only if there has been not more than one new case for the entire week prior to the date of the review, there has been no increase more than 10 percent of the number of persons under home surveillance as on the date of the review, and there are no hotspots of COVID-19 infection anywhere in that district.

Criteria For Phase II Relaxation of Lockdown:

A district will qualify for Phase II relaxation of restrictions if there has not been more than one new case of COVID-19 infection for the entire fortnight prior to the date of the second review, there has been not more than a 5 percent increase in the number of persons under home surveillance from the date of the previous review, and there are no coronavirus hotspots in the district.

Criteria For Phase III Relaxation of Lockdown:

A district will qualify for Phase IIII relaxation of restrictions if there has been no new case of coronavirus for the fortnight prior to the date of the third review, there has been a decrease of more than 5 percent of the number of persons under home surveillance from the date of the previous review, and there are no hotspots.