Coronavirus May Never Go Away, Could Become Endemic Like HIV, Says WHO

New Delhi, May 15: In a recent address on Wednesday in Geneva, World Health Organisation warned that the novel coronavirus may never go away, could become endemic like HIV and people will have to learn to live with it.

In this regard, Dr Suresh Kumar, Department of Medicines, MAMC said, “As per WHO Coronavirus is now affecting a larger number of (those) countries (where) it didn’t exist for months. Now, there is a resurgence of the virus in various countries. Not only it's pandemic now, but it’s also coming in the society for a longer period. To develop immunity and to have virus clearance from this society will have a longer time”.

It's not a matter of one or two months, some patients are getting re-infecting which is a new problem with this novel coronavirus as dynamics of a virus is changing. More and more asymptomatic cases are coming, Dr Kumar said.

Earlier we were focusing on hotspots, area which is largely affected now more districts, rural areas are fighting from the virus, he said.

He further added, due to the relaxation of the lockdown more people are at the risk. So, more care has to be taken now. Precautions like washing hands with soap, using sanitizer, homemade mask and social distancing of one meter should be in practice for a longer period.

To combat the rapid spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, India has been under lockdown since March 25th 2020. Meanwhile, with some relaxation Ministry of Home Affairs further extended the lockdown period till May 17, 2020 and the fourth phase of the lockdown will be 'completely different from previous stages', as PM Modi said in his recent address.