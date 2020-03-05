Coronavirus: MP Sushil Kumar Gupta Writes to V-P Venkaiah Naidu, Seeks Stringent Sanitation Procedures in Parliament

Rajya Sabha Lawmaker Sushil Kumar Gupta. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 05: Amid increasing cases of coronavirus, Rajya Sabha lawmaker Sushil Kumar Gupta on Thursday urged Chairman Venkaiah Naidu to put in place preventive measures for the virus including the provision of a thermal scanner within Parliament House complex.

In a letter, Kumar said that Coronavirus is posing a serious threat. He said all the preventive measures should be taken to ensure a proper sanitation drive and by putting in place stringent sanitation procedures.

"The Parliament, other than its members and staff, is also frequented by people from all walks of life. Even foreign nationals are also visiting this complex in connection with various official and non-official assignments/visits. As we all know very well, coronavirus is posing a serious threat," the letter read.

"Please also ask the concerned authorities to take immediate measures for spraying disinfectants in the entire Parliament complex. If anybody is noticed with symptoms of getting infected by this virus, he or she may please ask. for an immediate medical check-up. Provision of a thermal given a serious thought. scanner within the Parliament House complex should also," it added.

Coronavirus, which was first originated in China and has now spread in more than 74 countries, has killed more than 3200 globally. India has witnessed a substantial rise in the case of coronavirus in last few days. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday confirmed that 29 were tested positive for Coronavirus in the country till March 4.