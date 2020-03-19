Coronavirus Outbreak: Bihar Closes All Public Places Till March 31 Amid COVID-19 Spread, Prohibits Gathering of More Than 50 People

Citizens wearing masks to prevent coronavirus spread | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Patna, March 19: Amid the reports of four people's death due to coronavirus outbreak in India coming to light, Bihar Health Ministry on Thursday informed the closure of all public places like tourist spots, airports, spas, playgrounds, parks, gyms, etc till March 31 with immediate effect.

Informing about the latest development, the state health ministry said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "All public places like tourist spots, airports, spas, playgrounds, parks, gyms, etc have been closed till 31st March and gathering of more than 50 people at the same time & place is prohibited from now on." New Coronavirus Guidelines: No International Flights From March 22; Those Aged Below 10 and Above 65 Must Remain Indoors.

Here's the ANI tweet:

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry informed that The total number of positive cases of COVID19 in India stands at 167 -- including 25 foreigners). Also four deaths -- 1 each -- in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra have been confirmed.

Also, the government of India on Thursday issued new guidelines and as per the fresh directive, children aged below 10 years and senior citizens above 65 must remain indoors considering that they are more vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus. The Centre also announced the suspension of all international commercial flights from March 22.