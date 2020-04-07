Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Health Ministry Releases Guidance Document for Managing COVID-19, Three Types of Facilities to Be Set Up for Patients

COVID-19 India (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 7: The government on Tuesday announced that its strategy for cluster containment and for managing COVID-19 outbreak is producing positive results, especially in Agra, Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Bhilwara, Gautam Buddh Nagar, East Delhi and Bhilwara. Joint Secretary of Health Ministry, Luv Aggarwal, also informed that the ministry has come out with a crucial document for appropriate management of suspected and confirmed novel coronavirus cases. The purpose of the document is to provide Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for COVID-19 patients. The SOPs also specifies different types of facilities for "various categories of COVID-19 cases."

"The guidance document lays out three classes of facilities to be set up for various categories of COVID-19 patients. All 3 types of COVID Dedicated facilities will have separate earmarked areas for suspect and confirmed cases. Suspect and confirmed cases should not be allowed to mix under any circumstances," Press Information Bureau of India informed.

The Three Types of Facilities Are as Follows:

COVID Care Centre: The care centres will only look after the cases that has been clinically assigned as very mild or mild or Coronavirus suspect cases. These facilities may be set up in schools, hostels, lodges, stadiums, etc.

Dedicated COVID-19 Health Centre: The Dedicated COVID Health Centre will look after those cases that have been clinically assigned as moderate. This setup can either be a full hospital or a part of the hospital with proper triaging and separate entry/exit/zoning to prevent the spread of infection. The dedicated COVID-19 Health Centre would have beds with assured oxygen support.

Dedicated COVID Hospital: The dedicated COVID-19 hospital would only look after those who are clinically assigned as severe or critical COVID-19 patients. The facility will have separate entry and exit point with fully equipped Intensive Care Unit (ICU), ventilators and bets with oxygen support.

The Centre has asked states to "map each COVID Care Centre with one COVID Care Hospital and COVID Care Health Centre for the purpose of referral, so that there is clarity at field level on where the patients can be shifted, if need be."

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 cases in the country have climbed 4,789 with 508 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The number of deaths rose to 124, while 352 patients have recovered from the infection.