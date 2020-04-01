Coronavirus Outbreak in Rajasthan: 12 Who Visited Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz Test Positive For COVID-19

Coronavirus | Representational Image | (Photo Credit: PTI)

Jaipur, April 1: The Rajasthan health officials on Wednesday evening confirmed that 12 people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area have tested positive for coronavirus. The officials added that these cases were reported soon after 13 positive cases came up from Ramganj in Jaipur and two were reported from Jodhpur on Wednesday. Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

Out of these 12, four are from Tonk, one from Alwar and seven positive cases from Churu, said Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh, adding that the tally of corona positive cases have now touched 120 in the state. Coronavirus Lockdown: Despite Restrictions, 100 Gather For Religious Congregation at Ajmer Dargah in Rajasthan, Police Use Force.

Overall, 27 new cases came from Rajasthan on Wednesday out of which 26 are residents of Rajasthan( 13 from Jaipur, 2 from Jodhpur including one being an evacuee from Iran and 12 new cases who attended Tablighi Jamat event). Total positive cases in the state are 102 (including 2 Italians), which take the total cumulative number to 120.