New Delhi, March 9: Total positive cases of coronavirus in India rose to 40 on Sunday after five members of a family tested positive for the deadly virus. According to reports, all the five new cases from Kerala have been reported in Pathanamthitta district. Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja confirmed the news. Meanwhile, all five positive cases were admitted in the isolation wards. Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: Second Patient Tests Positive With COVID-19, Total Cases in India Rise to 40.

Another positive case of coronavirus was reported from Tamil Nadu. The patient is currently under surveillance at a hospital. The state authorities are also tracing the contact history of the person infected with the COVID-19. On Saturday, the state health minister C Vijayabaskar had said that the first person to be infected with the deadly virus in Tamil Nadu had visited Oman. Coronavirus in India: Three More Tests Positive; PM Narendra Modi Directs Officials to Make Provisions for Critical Care.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the situation on Novel Coronavirus (COVID 19) and action taken so far by various Ministries on March 7, 2020, and action took so far by various ministries. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and secretaries of concerned ministries attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, in China, over 3,000 people have died so far due to the deadly virus, and over 80,000 have been tested positive for the nCoV. Italy and Iran are the next worst infected countries from the coronavirus. In Italy, 366 people lost their lives, while in Iran, over 250 deaths are reported.